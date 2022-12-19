Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $53.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Coupa Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

