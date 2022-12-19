Cowen Begins Coverage on Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $27.88 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 24,381 shares of company stock worth $636,233 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

