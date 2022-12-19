Cowen Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $70.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Guardant Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.59.

Guardant Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $30.06 on Friday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $103.92. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 285,291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

