Credit Suisse Group Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $106.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $81.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Centene has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at $118,792,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

