Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.12 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,048.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,122,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,303 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 717,779 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 39,661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 701,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 700,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

