Critical Analysis: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) versus Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Altamira Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altamira Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altamira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Altamira Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A -66.27% -40.89%

Volatility and Risk

Altamira Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altamira Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altamira Therapeutics $70,000.00 49.80 -$19.03 million N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 17.51 -$45.64 million ($0.34) -0.36

Altamira Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

About Altamira Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It operates in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and changed its name to Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. in July 2021. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. The company is also developing cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist program for the treatment of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; fibrotic diseases, including lung, cardiac, renal disease, and liver fibrosis; and other diseases comprising ascites, cognitive defects, Prader-Willi syndrome, and smoking cessation. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.