Critical Analysis: Standard Lithium (SLI) vs. Its Competitors

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Standard Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s peers have a beta of 0.31, suggesting that their average share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -17.45 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 20.98

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Standard Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -23.07% 17.38% 5.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 112 838 1416 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 47.24%. Given Standard Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Standard Lithium peers beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.