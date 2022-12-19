Critical Comparison: Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) versus Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Squarespace -4.09% N/A -3.59%

Volatility and Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

41.2% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Squarespace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Information Analysis and Squarespace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 4.16 $410,000.00 $0.04 107.03 Squarespace $784.04 million 3.68 -$249.15 million N/A N/A

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Squarespace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Information Analysis and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Squarespace 0 8 6 0 2.43

Squarespace has a consensus price target of $26.42, indicating a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Squarespace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Squarespace on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

