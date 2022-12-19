Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.27.

NYSE CCI opened at $134.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.28%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Crown Castle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

