CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $116.42 on Monday. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.49%.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSWI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $243,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,026.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,075,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,623,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

