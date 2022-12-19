Culbertson A N & Co Inc Acquires 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 43,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 61,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 9,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $98.83 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

