Culbertson A N & Co Inc Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after acquiring an additional 85,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 0.7 %

State Street stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.