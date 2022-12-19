Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7 %

UPS stock opened at $178.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

