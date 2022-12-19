Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $247.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.