Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 59,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

CAT stock opened at $232.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

