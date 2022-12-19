Culbertson A N & Co Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $192.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

