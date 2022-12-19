Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $71.29 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,156,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile



Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

