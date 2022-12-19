Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $2.81 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $431,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,512,000 after acquiring an additional 50,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $139.66 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.