Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,659,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

