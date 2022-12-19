Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $4.71 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.16 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.