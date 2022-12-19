Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $8.37 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $346.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

