Culbertson A N & Co Inc Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.
NYSE V opened at $206.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $389.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
