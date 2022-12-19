Culbertson A N & Co Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $174.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

