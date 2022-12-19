Culbertson A N & Co Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $431.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.65. The company has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

