Culbertson A N & Co Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.87 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

