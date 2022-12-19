Culbertson A N & Co Inc Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG stock opened at $125.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

