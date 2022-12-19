Culbertson A N & Co Inc Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,659,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

