Culbertson A N & Co Inc Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Capital One Financial Stock Performance
Shares of COF stock opened at $90.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.