Culbertson A N & Co Inc Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of COF stock opened at $90.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

