Culbertson A N & Co Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,102,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VUG stock opened at $217.85 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.90.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.