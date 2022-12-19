Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $217.85 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

