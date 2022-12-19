Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 685 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

