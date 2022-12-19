Culbertson A N & Co Inc Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $86.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

