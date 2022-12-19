Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Cybin Price Performance

CYBN opened at $0.26 on Friday. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cybin will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 370.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cybin by 926.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

