Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYBN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of CYBN opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cybin during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cybin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cybin by 926.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cybin by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Cybin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin

(Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.