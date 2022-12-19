Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYBN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Shares of Cybin stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Cybin has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $47.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 55.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 145,929 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 15.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 141,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 926.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.
