Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $617,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $248,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $481.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.66 and a 200-day moving average of $435.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $333.42 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

