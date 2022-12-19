Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $99.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.78% from the stock’s previous close.

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.