DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

DCP Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

DCP stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $40.23.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

