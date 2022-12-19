DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0450

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $155.20 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00115558 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00203743 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053094 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00038024 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,780,936 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

