Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Reduced by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

DE stock opened at $431.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

