Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 30th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
DDF opened at $8.06 on Monday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (DDF)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.