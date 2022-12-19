Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 30th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

DDF opened at $8.06 on Monday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.