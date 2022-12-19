Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $3,918,397.56 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

DELL opened at $39.25 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 283,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

