Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

