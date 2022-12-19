Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Delta Apparel Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DLA opened at $10.33 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.