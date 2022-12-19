Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Delta Apparel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLA opened at $10.33 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.