Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.39 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $441.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 36.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121,612 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 49.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 975,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 321,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

