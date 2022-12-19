Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Desktop Metal Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.39 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $441.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desktop Metal (DM)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.