Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,500 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.74) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.95) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($92.01) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($95.69) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($100.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

