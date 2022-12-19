Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Hold

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

IVZ opened at $18.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

