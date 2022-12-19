Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Hold

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.
Invesco Trading Down 3.2 %
IVZ opened at $18.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
