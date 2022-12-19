Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $7.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.95) to €9.00 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

