Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LHA. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.42) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.11) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.03 ($8.45) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.46. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.25 ($5.53) and a fifty-two week high of €8.07 ($8.49). The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

