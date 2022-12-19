Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

DLR stock opened at $101.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.23.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

